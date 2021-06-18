Whiting Library conducting community survey

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library wants to hear from you! The library has sent out a community-wide survey looking for the opinions and input of all Chester and Andover residents. Whether you use the library every day or just heard of the library now, your voice counts.

Whiting Library will use the answers to the survey to develop the services and programs that fit the needs of the community going forward. Answering the survey will help the library understand the values you hold for the community in order to create a new strategic plan. This is your public library and the staff and library board are dedicated to making it the best possible resource for the community.

You may have already received a copy of the survey in the mail. Please fill it out and return it to the library. Alternatively, you can fill out the library survey online using this link: https://tinyurl.com/c3ftc5e5. There are computers and internet at the library for your use if you need technology assistance to fill the survey out online. You can also call the library at 802-875-2277 or come in and a staff member can read the survey questions to you and fill in your answers. It’s important that the survey be accessible to everyone, so if there is another way to help you fill out the survey, just let a staff member know.

Each person in your household is invited to fill out this survey, just as each person in your household is welcome to get their own individual library card. Filling out the survey can enter you to win a raffle prize of a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler! You will need to provide your contact details on the survey if you wish to win the cooler, one entry per person. And, of course, you also get the pleasure of contributing to the vitality of your community, helping to create a healthy, connected, entertaining, and fun place to live. Everyone at Whiting Library will be deeply grateful for your help and will report back the survey results soon.