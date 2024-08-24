Whiting Library annual book sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library’s annual book sale will occur on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, on the library lawn, at 117 Main Street, Chester, Vt. The hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., or until all of the books are sold. The book sale will occur in collaboration with the Chester Festival on the Green, making this event an incredible time to come to Main Street to experience heaps of Chester fun.

The book sale includes donated materials and books withdrawn from the library collection. The sale will have a little bit of everything, from adult fiction to nonfiction, biographies to gardening, art books to histories, picture books to activity books. Everyone will find something to read and entertain. The book sale supports the Whiting Library operating budget. The fundraiser helps purchase new books and materials, arts and crafts supplies for our weekly youth and adult activities, library programming, and more. Please support the library and attend this great event.

Whiting Library is looking for books and other materials such as CDs, records, and games in clean condition. Whiting Library will accept donations during regular open hours until Sept. 10. The library cannot accept musty, moldy, old, or damaged books, encyclopedias, dictionaries, travel guides, textbooks, workbooks, tapes, or cassettes.

Whiting Library also seeks volunteers to help out during the sale. Volunteers can help set up and take down, restock throughout the day, and greet patrons. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Gail Zachariah at the library at 802-875-2277, or by email at director@whitinglibrary.org.

If you can’t make the Whiting Library’s annual sale, there is an ongoing used book sale on the library’s lower level. The ongoing book sale is open whenever the Whiting Library is open. Current hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can learn more about book donations on the Whiting Library website, www.whitinglibrary.org/book-donations, and more about the Chester Festival on the Green at www.chesterfallfestival.org.