What you need to know about Medicare

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Are you eligible for Medicare and worried about out-of-pocket costs? Wondering what Medicare does or doesn’t cover? Confused about who pays first – Medicare or another insurance? Uncertain of your or a loved one’s rights under Medicare? Curious about the Advantage plans?

Senior Solutions, the Area Agency on Aging designated to serve older adults in the southeastern region of Vermont, will be at Neighborhood Connections Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. to provide unbiased information to those who are eligible or will soon be eligible for Medicare.

Some of the topics covered are: how to enroll in Medicare; how each part of Medicare-A, B, and C works; the difference between Medicare supplemental plans and advantage plans; the various enrollment periods; how other insurances works with Medicare; how to find state programs that help cover Medicare costs for folks in certain income brackets; and where to call for further assistance.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat today by calling 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the mountain towns of southern Vermont. Visit the website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.