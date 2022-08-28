Whale Watch with Londonderry Rotary

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry holds a Whale of a Sale the last weekend of July every year. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church. It is a Friday and Saturday event.

Many volunteers sort, organize, and price hundreds of items, including furniture, kitchen goods, and home furnishes. Many customers line up well before the opening bell, on Friday at 8 a.m. Prices are fixed and firm for all day Friday, but may be negotiated on Saturday. Some people saunter in during the following week for items, helped by more volunteers. Hopefully there is not a wine glass or painting left over.

The Rotary also helps out with the flags on Main Street, the Neighborhood Connections, The Collaborative, The Medical Clinic, flowers on the bridges, and scholarships for local high school students.