Weston Theater Company announces 88th season

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company today announced its 88th theatrical season, featuring five marquee titles celebrating the boundless joy that only live theater can produce. This summer’s shows will be performed entirely at Weston’s Walker Farm Theater, where every seat sparks imagination.

Says executive artistic director Susanna Gellert, “In the aftermath of last summer’s floods, we discovered the full potential of our wonderful, intimate second venue, Walker Farm. Rebuilding timelines mean that we’re unable to return to the Playhouse this summer, and so, I am excited to announce that this year’s lineup will take place solely at Walker Farm. This season isn’t just about the productions on the stage; it’s about rediscovering joy after loss, and celebrating Weston’s indomitable spirit. 2024’s shows promise laughter and inspiration, stories centered around family and friendship, love and hope.”

Season 88 begins with the ultimate celebration of the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, “Jersey Boys,” written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Rock out with four young men of the 60s as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to conquer the music industry and forge friendships that stand the test of time. Frankie Valli and the The Four Seasons will sweep you off your feet with hits that just keep coming, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” “Jersey Boys” will run from June 12 – July 7.

July brings musical magic to Weston with the unforgettable “Pippin,” written by Roger O. Hirson, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Unleash your imagination and join the company of “Pippin,” as they tell the story of young Pippin’s quest to be a hero, with stops along the way in military glory, revolutionary fervor, and romantic bliss. In the end Pippin finds, like all of us, that happiness lies not in the extraordinary, but in the sweet moments of love we create every day. With amazing dance numbers and unforgettable songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Morning Glow,” “Pippin” will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet to its infectious score, while reminding you that sometimes, simple joys are the most magical. “Pippin” will run from July 24 – Aug. 17.

In August, join the actor-musicians of “The Porch on Windy Hill: A New Play with Old Music,” for gloriously authentic “old time” and bluegrass music and a heartwarming, contemporary tale of a family reuniting against all odds. A young, biracial Korean American violinist and her boyfriend leave the confines of New York City for the freedom of the North Carolina mountains, where the music of Appalachia offers the inspiration they’re searching for. When they come upon her old family home and the estranged grandfather she’s tried to forget, old hurts and new joy reveal themselves through the music that binds us all together. Written by Sherry Stregack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse, and David M. Lutken, “The Porch on Windy Hill” is sure to hit all the right notes.

“The Porch on Windy Hill” will play from Aug. 22 – Sept. 1.

Laughter is guaranteed at Weston’s free Young Company performances of “Junie B. Jones, The Musical.” See the world through the eyes of the spirited and spunky Junie B. Jones. Based on the beloved children’s book series, this vibrant and hilarious musical adventure follows the unforgettable antics of that irrepressible first-grader and her quirky, lovable friends through the ups and downs of elementary school. With catchy tunes, an infectious energy, and a heartwarming message, this production will leave young and old with smiles on their faces and an appreciation for the joys of growing up. Adapted from the popular book series by Barbara Park, with book and lyrics by March Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich.

Playing June 20 – July 7 at Walker Farm, and on tour across central and southern Vermont.

Weston will close its 88th season in the fall with a thrilling title yet to be revealed. This production also anchors Weston’s Student Matinee Program, which brings hundreds of middle school, high school, and home school children from across Vermont to the theater each year. Playing Oct. 2-20.

Join the Weston community with a Pick Your Price Subscription to Season 88. Perks include first choice on premium seating, and the ability to pick your subscription price. Renewal subscriptions go on sale Feb. 21, and new subscriptions are available on March 18. Single tickets can be purchased online, and by calling the Weston box office at 802-824-5288 beginning on April 9. Discounted tickets are available to students and children, with and a limited quantity of VTix for Vermont residents who hold a Vermont ID.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a nonprofit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at www.westontheater.org.