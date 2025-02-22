Weston Rod & Gun Club upcoming events

WESTON, Vt. – Get your spring calendars ready. The Weston Rod & Gun Club is hopping with news, and several events you won’t want to miss.

Our first annual Spring Poker Tournament will be held Sunday, March 2. Details to follow on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WestonRodandGunClub.

Beginner line dancing continues on Friday, March 7, and Friday, March 21, from 7-8:15 p.m. Bring a friend and get your blood flowing. All levels of experience welcome. Boots or comfy shoes and a hydrating beverage are suggested. There is a discount if you RSVP prior to arrival by calling or texting Anna at 802-379-3161.

Archery Club has restarted, indoor now with plans for outdoors when weather allows. Open shooting is on Sunday, from 12-9 p.m., and Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m. To join, call or text Anna at the number above.

Our annual fishing derby is scheduled for Saturday, June 7.

We’re happy to announce, due to your support, we’re able to sponsor five kids for the Green Mountain Conservation Camp this summer.

And, yes, Monday Nite Bingo continues with our diehard crew. Doors open by 6:30 p.m., play starts promptly at 7 p.m. Follow our Facebook page for updates on all events.

The Weston Rod & Gun Club is located at 982 Route 100, one mile north of Weston. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m. Come be a part of your community tradition. All are welcome.