Weston Rod & Gun Club upcoming events

WESTON, Vt. – See those beautiful colors? That means it’s almost time for the Weston Rod & Gun Club annual tag sale, to be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. A few tables are available. Please call Noreen at 802-824-3418 by Oct. 4 to reserve your spot, or for more info.

The annual Game Supper will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. Kids under 8 eat for half price. Take-out orders will be available by calling 802-824-6824 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. that day.

Attention all crafters, the second annual Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last year was a huge success. Tables are available for a small fee, and space is limited, so reserve early. Call or text Anna at 802-379-3161 to secure your spot and showcase your wares.

Yes, Monday Nite Bingo continues. Doors open by 6:30 p.m., and play starts promptly at 7 p.m. Follow our Facebook page for updates. The Weston Rod & Gun Club is located at 982 Route 100, one mile north of Weston. Come be a part of your community tradition. All are welcome.