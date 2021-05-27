Weston Rod & Gun Club fishing derby

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Rod & Gun Club is pleased to announce their annual fishing derby is back and will be held Saturday, June 5, from 7-9 a.m. at the Weston Recreation Center off Lawrence Hill Road.

The pond will be stocked and youth ages 15 and below are welcome to cast their lines. Prizes will be awarded and food will be available. In addition, we will have memberships to the Weston Rod & Gun Club and information about future activities.

Bingo is held Mondays at 7 p.m. and our next monthly meeting is Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Please see our Facebook page for updates. Come out and join the fun!

The Weston Rod & Gun Club is a volunteer organization supporting the ideal that “a true sportsman leaves the forest and stream in better condition than he or she finds it.” We thank the community for their continued support, especially when it comes to activities supporting our youth.