Weston Pop-up University returns

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Pop-up University, which brings creativity, ideas, and people together to have fun and strengthen community, announces its 2025 offerings, taught by locals throughout March. This year’s courses include old favorites such as wine tasting, pie crust perfecting, karaoke, and wreath making. New offerings include learning how to knit, expert health and safety advice, photography restoration, and homemade pasta making. All classes are free, open to the public, and require registration at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.

“It’s a ‘pop-up’ because it pops up each year for a few weeks,” said Laura Katz, one of the Weston Pop-up organizers. “And it’s called a ‘university,’ but it’s much less formal – it’s a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to our community through programs led by locals. And it’s a chance to get together with neighbors.”

This year’s program offers a dozen classes, ranging from creative to practical, and invites you to learn how to make homemade pasta with the The Hub at Weston’s executive chef; bake pie crust with a local pie connoisseur; taste some wine with a local restaurateur, who will focus on what to select from the grocery store shelves; join us for karaoke fun; learn how to knit; figure out why Wile E. Coyote can never quite catch that elusive Road Runner; learn some health and safety techniques thanks to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad; and more.

Classes are led by local people who have expertise in an array of areas – from science, to fire safety, to arts and crafts, and more.

“This is our version of March Madness, a great chance to learn new things and have some fun,” said Deborah Granquist, a Weston Pop-up organizer. “Everyone is invited to participate, and all classes are free. Hope to see you this year at Weston Pop-up.”

This year, most classes will be held in person at various locations in Weston, and a few classes will be held via Zoom.

Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. View the schedule of classes, and register at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.

Founded in 2020, Weston Pop-up University’s goal is to bring creativity, ideas, and people together to have fun and strengthen our community. A grassroots organization for Weston, Vt., and neighboring communities, Weston Pop-up University’s classes are all taught by friends and neighbors in support of building a stronger community. All classes are free, but registration is required. For more information, visit www.westonpopupuniversity.org.