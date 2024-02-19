Weston Pop-Up University 2024

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library announces details of Weston Pop-Up University’s 2024 course schedule and registration. Weston Pop-Up is a nonprofit that pops up annually to bring community members together for fun and interesting free classes throughout March. This year, the “university” offers more than a dozen classes for all ages, including “How to See the Solar Eclipse” with Rusty Davis, “Tea & Calligraphy” with Casey Junker Bailey, “Karaoke” with Robert Rubinsky, “Making Pasta” with The Hub’s chef Michael Ehlenfeldt, and more.

“This year, Weston Pop-Up introduces a few brand new classes, such as ‘Yoga for Kids’ with Michelle Bonang, and brings back perennial favorites, including ‘Wine Tasting’ with Abby Lechthaler,” said Jessica Clapp, director of Wilder Memorial Library.

Weston Pop-Up University started in 2020, with the goal of bringing people together to learn, meet new friends, and have some fun. Weston Pop-Up classes are taught by friends and neighbors in support of building a stronger community. All classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required, as space is limited for some classes. For more information on schedule and course registration, please visit www.westonpopupuniversity.org

“Weston Pop-Up has gained tremendous popularity since its inception in 2020,” said Clapp. “It’s something that people look forward to all winter long. The library is delighted to help make Weston Pop-Up happen this year.

“While Weston Pop-Up bears the fancy name ‘university,’ it’s really just a series of one-off classes about a wide variety of topics, from cooking, to crafts, to music, to science, for adults and families alike,” said Clapp.

“The Hub at Weston is, once again, delighted to participate in Weston Pop-Up,” said Marisa Bolognese, manager of The Hub at Weston. “We love being part of this community and helping to bring people together to connect with neighbors while having fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our restaurant for great Weston Pop-Up classes.”

Weston Pop-Up classes take place at various locations in Weston, such as The Hub, the Little School, the Weston Fire Department, Walker Farm Theater, and Wilder Memorial Library. This year, “Wine Tasting,” the fascinating class on the extinct Tasmanian wolf, and “Understanding Leonard Bernstein” will be held via Zoom.

“We’re so lucky to have so many great, talented, and interesting people in our community who are willing to share their passion and knowledge through Weston Pop-Up,” said Joanne Prouty, Wilder Memorial Library Trustee. “Learning from them is so much fun.”

“We are especially grateful to the organizations who help make all of this possible, including The Hub at Weston, New Thought Vermont, Weston Theater Company, The Little School, and Weston Historical Society,” said Prouty.

This year’s roster of teachers include Casey Junker Bailey, artist; Bob Brandt, president of Weston Historical Society; Michelle Bonang, occupational therapist and yoga teacher; Rusty Davis, retired high school physics teacher; Abby Lechthaler, co-owner of The Downtown Grocery and Gamebird; Vivian Lepple, former paraeducator for the State of New Jersey with deaf students; fly fishing experts Vicky and Jim Linville; Peter Miller, cofounder and co-leader of New Thought Vermont; Fred Probst, Weston Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief; Robert Rubinsky, half of Kabaret Kaput and appeared off-Broadway as Bobby the Middle Aged Celebrity in his late night tell-all; Linda Saarnijoki, retired high school English teacher; John Wible, curator of mammals at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pa.; chef Michael Ehlenfeld, chef at The Hub; and Carol MacLaury, gardener and crafter extraordinaire.

Everyone is invited to participate, and classes are free. Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. You can see the whole lineup of Pop-Up University classes and register at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.