Weston Antiques Show canceled for 2020

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association, parent organization of the famed Weston Antiques Show, regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 show, originally scheduled for Oct. 1-3. It is the first time in 62 years that an antiques show will not take place in Weston during fall foliage, but the all-volunteer committee is committed to its return in 2021, strong or stronger than ever.

The primary deciding factors were state of Vermont regulations concerning mandatory quarantining for most out-of-state visitors, exhibitors and show patrons alike, and restrictions on the maximum allowable size for indoor gatherings. These mandates show no signs of being abated or rescinded in time for the show.

There were Covid-19 concerns expressed by some dealers and some of the volunteers who manage and operate the show. Certain aspects of the traditional Gala Preview were also impractical or impossible under current conditions. The committee waited as long as possible before making the difficult decision, and they examined several alternatives, which also proved impossible under the current circumstances.

All 2020 dealer booth deposits have been returned with the exception of some that the committee was instructed to retain as contributions, for which the Weston Community Association offers its utmost thanks. The Weston Antiques Show is the largest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Weston Community Association, which owns and maintains the Weston Playhouse, the Farrar Mansur House and Old Mill Museums, Cold Spring Brook Park, and other community resources.

Weston Antiques Show Chair Steve Stettler commented, “We’re heartbroken to interrupt the grand tradition of hosting an antiques show in the Weston Playhouse this fall, but we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone back the first weekend in October 2021. In the meanwhile, be safe and be well.”

A list of dealers who planned to participate in the 2020 Weston Antiques Show will be posted on the show’s site at www.westonantiquesshow.org so that patrons may contact them directly. The site will feature updates on the 2021 show as soon as they are available.