Westminster West Library Book Sale

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster West Library will be holding their annual Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the library, 3409 Westminster West Road. Attendees are invited to fill a bag or two and donate to the library.

This will be another enormous book sale to benefit the Westminster West Library. There are books of all genres to choose from; books for kids and adults in fiction and nonfiction. Stock up on the books you want for your shelf. There are books for artists, teachers, homeschoolers, and readers of all genres, research materials for all interests. The selection is massive. All books are sold by donation.

There will also be a fair, put on by the Congregational Church, right next door. All are welcome.