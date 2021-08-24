Westminster West Community Fair fundraiser

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After the pandemic led to cancellation of last year’s Westminster West Community Fair, planners thought Vermont’s great vaccination rate would allow a return to in-person events this year. Instead, the surge of cases with the variant has Community Fair organizers creating alternatives, from curbside pickup of takeout barbecue to a raffle to an online auction. Most events take place the weekend of Sept. 10-12.

The Community Fair is the largest annual fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West. Last year’s silent auction online fundraiser proved to be fun and rewarding. Participate this year and you will be helping to support the extended community of the church without leaving home. Holiday gifts, birthday presents, something for yourself you’ve always wanted? These are great items and wonderful values. You may bid whatever amount you want, as high as you want to go. These funds help to support the Community Church as a gathering place, welcoming presence, and calm voice during challenging times.

You can view all auction items at www.westminsterwest.org beginning in early September.

Bidding opens at Saturday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and closes Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. Email your bid to Cheryl Charles at cherylcharles01@gmail.com for the item or items of your choice.

The highest bid for each item will be the winner! Bids are updated daily until the final day, when updates come hourly, and then every 15 minutes – especially exciting for those items you want to be sure to get. Winners will be notified within 24 hours.

In addition to the online auction, there is a raffle. Win one of three prizes: A beautiful seascape painting by Westminster Selectboard member Toby Young; $200 gift certificate for any AirBnB rental anywhere, anytime; or a weekend at Surf Ranch AirBnB in York, Maine.

Westminster West’s cookbook, “Beyond Soup Night,” is available for purchase.

Last but not least is the opportunity to buy Bar-b-q takeout by chef Tristan Toleno Saturday, Sept. 11. The menu is a chicken dinner with side dishes and dessert, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. Advance orders are required.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Westminster West Community Church. For additional information, go to www.westminsterwest.org.