WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After two years of event cancellations due to the pandemic, Westminster Cares is excited that our 2022 Garden Tour will be held this summer. The event will be held the weekend of July 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., both days.

This year’s Westminster Garden Tour will again feature the stunning gardens of Gordon and Mary Hayward. Gordon and his wife Mary have been developing a one-and-a-half-acre garden around their 220-year-old farmhouse in Westminster West for the past thirty-five years.

Three additional lovely Westminster gardens will be on the self-guided tour: Cheryl Charles and Family, Obe and Lonnie Lisai, and the Westminster Center School’s vegetable garden. Attendees will also be able to take a meditative walk in a stone labyrinth and attend demonstrations such as “Container Gardening” and “Saplings: Sculpting, Bending and Weaving.”

Another beautiful quilt has been donated for our raffle by Ann Ashcroft. The raffle will have many other wonderful prizes as well. Lunch and refreshments will be available under the tents at the Hayward’s. Tickets will go on sale in early June. The tour is held rain or shine and tickets are good for both days.

Please support our sponsors who make this event possible: Faith’s Toyota/Ford; Mascoma Bank; Silver Forest; 802 Credit Union; Cota and Cota; Savings Bank of Walpole and C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Proceeds from this event go to support the programs and services of Westminster Cares whose mission is: Creating opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with dignity and independence in the community.

If you would like to be on our Garden Tour email list, please send an email to: westminstercaresvt@gmail.com. You can also visit our website at www.westminstercares.org and like us on Facebook for updates on the Garden Tour.