Westminster Fire & Rescue raises funds for community member

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Westminster Fire & Rescue and the local community came together recently for the Jake Lober Chicken Barbecue, a fundraiser for a local, well-loved young man. Many in the community came together to support the cause by purchasing tickets and giving donations of supplies, food, beverages, and funds. All the money raised during the fundraiser will go to medical expenses and bills for Jake’s treatment.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the day started early with fire department members and volunteers coming together to work the charcoal pits alongside the fire station while others bagged chips and prepared the drive thru option.

Tickets sold out quickly and the event was a huge success. Dozens of cars arrived right at 4 p.m. to go through the drive thru or visit the fire station for their meal.

The pink fire engine from Pink Heals Windham County also showed their support for Jake. Pink Heals is a nationwide organization that utilizes emergency vehicles and first responders to spread the word of breast cancer awareness, as well as all cancers that affect our lives.

It would not have been possible to make the day run so smoothly without the help of the members and volunteers. We would like to thank J.D. Allbee, Katie Dearborn, Diane Stack, Best Septic, Lisai’s Market in Bellows Falls, Mascoma Savings Bank in Walpole, Mr. G’s in North Walpole, Brookside Timber Harvesting, and J.P. Trucking & Excavating. Thank you to all who participated, donated, and supported the cause. You truly have shown that #communitystrong is alive in our neighborhoods and towns.