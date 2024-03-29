Westminster evening tai chi class

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Want to take tai chi, but can’t attend a daytime class? A new beginner tai chi class begins at Westminster Institute on April 11. Taught by Leslie Lassetter on Thursdays, at 6 p.m., classes are cosponsored by Westminster Cares and Oriental Healing Arts Association (OHAA).

Designed for the older adult, OHAA Tai Chi was developed by martial arts master Gene Gaudreau following a motorcycle accident. No longer able to compete, he used his extensive tai chi/qi gong expertise to develop senior safe/senior friendly classes. Ben Davis introduced OHAA Tai Chi classes at Westminster Cares about a decade ago, and began training Leslie Lassetter to teach soon after.

Studies show that this centuries-old art can improve balance, reduce the risk of falling, relax the body, calm the mind, improve coordination, and expand range of motion, not to mention lift the spirits and improve one’s sense of wellbeing.

OHAA senior instructor Leslie Lassetter has taught in Westminster and Bellows Falls, Vt., and in Claremont, N.H. Besides her movement therapy background, she has taught and written English country dance. Look up her channel “Tai Chi with Leslie” on YouTube, or see it on local FACT TV.

Thursday evening classes meet for an hour, at 6 p.m., timed for those still working by day. Wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, indoor shoes. In warm weather, her classes enjoy meeting outside.

Partial scholarships are available to cover the cost of the class. Classes are held at Westminster Institute, 3534 Rout 5, Westminster, Vt. Masks are optional. For more information, contact Donna Dawson at wecares@sover.net or 802-722-3607.

There are also limited spots available in an intimate beginner tai chi class on Tuesdays, at 9:45 a.m. This seated/standing class caters to those who are recovering from injury or surgery, or those in need of more focused attention in a small group setting. Contact Donna Dawson per above.

Tai chi is getting lots of press. It’s even prescribed by doctors. Many studies sing tai chi’s health-worthy praises. Because the moves are slow, it is often called meditation in motion. Come join in. Generate some healing chi, and experience what tai chi is all about.

Written by Westminster Cares.