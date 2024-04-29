WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Sept.14, The Westminster Community Festival will feature a display of objects and ideas created by the people of Westminster. We invite painters, printmakers, sculptors, glassblowers, woodworkers, jewelers, potters, tilemakers, authors, musicians, quilters, weavers – anyone who produces from their head, heart, and hands, to make our community and the world a more beautiful and special place.

We’ll share your vision with the public at an exhibition in the Westminster Institute during the festival with a creative community collage.

Participation is free and open to Westminster residents. If you would like to participate, or want more information, please contact kathy.traugott@comcast.net.