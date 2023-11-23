Westminster Christmas Bazaar

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 3470 Route 5 in Westminster, Vt.

There will be locally made gifts, holiday crafts, homemade treats, and useful attic treasures.

The Christmas Café will be open for lunch, and the menu will include chili, corn chowder, and hot dogs. Also available will be baked goods for sale. Pick up something for your holiday celebrations – many items can be frozen.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santa will be on hand for pictures. Also for the kids, there will be a kids craft table. Bring your kids and grandkids, and we will keep them busy while you shop or get your lunch ordered.

Buy a raffle ticket for the Vermont Basket loaded with Vermont products. The ticket will be drawn at the end of the day. Or try our new chance raffle with many beautiful items.