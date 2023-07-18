West River Farmers Market updates

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The West River Farmers Market (WRFM) will be held this Saturday, July 22, at the Londonderry Flood Brook Elementary School, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The original market site, at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry, is currently in repair after significant damage due to the flooding event. Under the direction of the town, the market is rounding up a volunteer effort to help get the original site cleaned up as soon as possible. As the repairs are underway, the farmers market will continue at Flood Brook School each Saturday until further notice. Patrons are encouraged to check the WRFM website and Facebook page for updates and information over the next couple of weeks.

The market will have a full attendance of vendors this Saturday, as well as live music performed by Gus Bloch. Dogs will not be allowed on school property, so patrons are asked to please leave their pets at home. Visitors can park in the main lot in front of the school building; signs will be stationed to direct visitors from the lot to the market near the school playground.

WRFM has received an overwhelming amount of support from its community members during this time. Several vendors and local residents reached out offering suggestions for alternative spaces, and volunteering help for site cleanup. Other community partners like Stratton Mountain, Johnny Seesaw’s Restaurant, Winhall School, and the New American Grill have all generously offered their spaces and services to support the market and its vendors in any way they can. WRFM shares immense gratitude for the strength and resiliency of their fellow community members, who never fail to swing into action and support one another when challenges arise –a testament to our pride in remaining Vermont Strong.