Weathersfield town forest hike

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Conservation Commission will lead a hike along old logging road trails of the Weathersfield Town Forest on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9 a.m. with a rain date of Sunday, April 24. This will be an easy to moderate hike of about three miles with one brook crossing. Participants should wear sturdy boots and have water, snacks, and tick protection. Meet and park across from the Ascutney State Park entrance on Route 44A. This hike is free and open to all. For more information call Jeff at 802-885-9517.