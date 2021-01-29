Weathersfield Food Shelf open second, fourth Thursdays

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Food Shelf, serving Weathersfield residents, is open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. It is located in the 1879 Schoolhouse at 1862 Route 106 in Perkinsville. Policies regarding Covid-19 are in place with groceries delivered to shoppers in their cars. If you are in need of food and are unable to get to the facility during opening hours, food will be delivered to your home. Call the Weathersfield Town Office to be referred to a volunteer, visit the Weathersfield Food Shelf Facebook page, and leave a message, or email weathersfieldfoodshelf@gmail.com. We will let no one be hungry!