WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Food Shelf will be open from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, Thursday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 21. Regular openings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month will resume Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Weathersfield Food Shelf is located in the 1879 Schoolhouse at 1862 Route 106 in Perkinsville. Residents of Weathersfield are welcome to the facility. Fresh, frozen, canned, and boxed food is always available.