Watters yard sale

CHESTER, Vt. – After nearly 50 years of artful living in their 1844 stone house in the Stone Village Historic District on North Street, Route 103 in Chester, longtime local residents Lew and Bonnie Watters are moving. They are holding a cleaning out yard sale on Memorial Weekend, beginning Saturday, May 27, and going through Monday, May 29, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Items will include useful housewares, tools, furniture, toys, and games, all clean and in good condition. High quality new sewing fabric, trims, notions, yarns, and stuffing from years of creating original cloth dolls will be sold. Also featured will be original art in all media, as well as prints and frames. This event is being held in conjunction with their Stone Village neighbors, who will be offering a wide assortment of interesting and unique wares.

Come browse, and buy. Only cash or good checks will be accepted.