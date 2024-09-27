Warm Hands Warm Hearts warm clothing drive

CHESTER, Vt. – It’s time for the annual Free Clothing Drive for the Chester/Andover Community, in its 17th year.

It will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 , from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Chester Baptist Church on Main Street in Chester, Vt., for free shopping for those looking for warm clothing in the upcoming months.

We will take your clean, usable clothing of all sizes, and display it for those two days of free shopping. We also will take blankets, quilts, linens, pillows, sweaters, pants, shirts, ect.

We will have donation containers set up in the communities of Chester and Andover, Vt., and hours at the Church for scheduled dropoff of clothing. Please do not drop items at the church without calling the number below.

For more information, contact Carla at 802-376-4822 or fae12rae@gmail.com.