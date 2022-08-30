Warm Hands Warm Hearts’ clothing drive

CHESTER, Vt. – Warm Hands Warm Hearts’ annual Coat and Warm Clothing Drive is in its planning stages and will be held Oct. 21–22, 2022 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church, Main Street, Chester, Vt. Contact Carla Rumrill at 1-802-376-4822 or fae12rae@gmail.com with questions. Please keep us in mind when going through your closet with the change of season coming and children going back to school. We will accept most any warm, clean, clothing: coats, hats, blankets, ect. No electric blankets please. Look for upcoming post for details on drop off times and locations closer to the date.