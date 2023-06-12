Wantastiquet Rotary St. Patrick’s Day Gala

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On March 17, the Wantastiquet Rotary of Londonderry, Vt., held their second annual No Show Dinner Dance. 100% of the money from tickets sold goes to the Wantastiquet Rotary Foundation. This money is used to help students of the mountain towns with secondary education. The mountain towns include Windham, Jamaica, Londonderry, Peru, Stratton, Weston, and Winhall.

The Rotary would like to thank the community for not attending and supporting our foundation. We raised over $4,075 that will go directly to students. Over the last five years, the Wantastiquet Rotary has given out $31,000 in scholarships.

Thank you for your continued support.