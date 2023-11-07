Walpole holiday fun events

WALPOLE, N.H. – Walpole welcomes you to holiday fun on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., with several events throughout town.

The Farmers Market on the Common, with multiple vendors of fresh produce, meat, cheese, greens, plus crafts and gift items. See their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreatRiverCoop .

Mistletoe Mart will be at the Congregational Church on the Common with lunch, candy, baked goods, crafts, white elephants, gifts, and trims. Visit www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalWalpoleNH for more information.

And finally, the Holiday Fair at St. John’s across from the Common, with a Cookie Walk (choose and pay by the pound), baked goods, preserves, homemade treasures, antiques, and a 50-50 raffle. More information can be found at www.stjohnswalpole.org.