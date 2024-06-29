Walk the Rock with Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Adventure begins at your library this summer as the Rockingham Free Public Library invites the public to come together to “Walk the Rock.” Thanks to the Town of Rockingham and Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA), the “Walk the Rock” trail map includes five trails around downtown Bellows Falls highlighting some of the town’s most treasured views, secrets, surprises, and beloved retailers, which hikers and urban explorers will visit to earn prizes. Join us as we walk three of the five trails.

The first group hike is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, at 4 p.m., and will cover the Retail Trail. The following hikes will cover the Riverfront Trail on Thursday, July 25, at 4 p.m., and the Island Trail on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. Please wear appropriate walking gear, sunscreen, and bring water.

The Walk the Rock project is funded by a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) community grant to develop connectivity among trails in and around the town of Rockingham, and an economic development plan that will support local businesses while promoting the quality of life that comes with outdoor recreational opportunities. It also highlights numerous efforts by organizations like Windham County Trail Alliance (WCoTA), Windham Hill Pinnacle Association, Saxtons River Valley Trails Initiative (SVTI), and Bellows Falls Historical Society, among others, who have planned, built, worked to fund, promote, and maintain the trails. For more information about Walk the Rock, visit www.rockinghamvt.org/walktherock.

For more information about this program, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or visit the library online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or in person at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.