VPPSA, Efficiency Vermont partnership builds resilience in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vermont Public Power Supply Authority is partnering with Efficiency Vermont to bring unique program offers that help Village of Ludlow Electric Light Department customers save money by lowering the cost of investing in energy efficiency.

Village of Ludlow Electric Light Department customers can reduce their energy use without spending a dime, thanks to virtual Home Energy Visits, special coupons on energy efficiency appliances, and free energy savings kits that include LEDs, water saving devices, and more.

Customers who don’t know where to start can sign up for a free virtual energy consult. These virtual visits allow residents to talk to an Efficiency Vermont energy expert “live” via video chat. They’ll walk through a home and help identify energy-saving opportunities. That could be as simple as updating to more efficient lighting or new appliances. More substantial opportunities could also be identified, like a DIY or contractor-led weatherization project to air seal basements and insulate attics to make homes more comfortable and more affordable to heat and cool. Energy experts can also guide residents to programs, rebates, and skilled tradespeople to turn energy saving opportunities into reality.

If one of those opportunities is updating an appliance, Ludlow residents can save on an energy efficient clothes washer, dryer, refrigerator or heat pump water heater with a special appliance “coupon” they’ll receive in their electric bills. Income qualifying customers are also eligible for a substantial rebate incentive for adding efficient electric heating and cooling while insulating their homes.

“Our goal is to make it as easy and affordable as possible for Village of Ludlow Electric Light Department customers to invest in energy improvements that lower electric bills and improve the health and comfort of their homes,” said Julia Leopold, communications specialist at VPPSA. “We’re excited about the special offers available through our partnership with Efficiency Vermont, which will help the community come back from the pandemic stronger and more energy resilient than ever.”

To request a free energy saving kits or sign up virtual home energy visit, residents can visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/ludlow or call Efficiency Vermont at 1-888-921-5990.