LUDLOW, Vt. – The Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. is calling for volunteers to help host their Haunted Halloween Walk, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 5–7 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the Halloween Walk, dress up in costume to help scare, and donate decorations and costumes for the Walk. Please call Aggie at 802-228-6858 if interested. Donations are appreciated.