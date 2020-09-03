Visitor programs adapting to Covid-19 protocols to reduce isolation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Reducing social isolation can be a daunting challenge during this Covid-19 pandemic experience. As our aging Vermont population experiences the prolonged stay-at-home advisories, their sense of loneliness is compounded.

What are we at Senior Solutions doing? Mobilizing our volunteer visitors to remain in contact with their partners. Through shopping and dropping off important food and supplies, by calling on the phone to make sure their contact is not broken, and in some cases even finding ways to get telehealth and important connective devices and hot spots established, our volunteers have consistently found creative ways to help. Please help us reach more isolated aging Vermonters by volunteering for a few hours a week. Call 802-885-2669 today to become a Friendly Visitor or a Vet-to-Vet volunteer visitor.

We want to share the following opportunity to help older Vermonters gain Wi-Fi connectivity. The Vermont Department of Public Service has a program to extend high-speed internet service beyond the current reach in many of our rural areas. This is the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program – LECAP. Up to $3,000 will be paid to service providers for you to get connectivity. To access this program, put in a request to your service provider, obtain an estimate, and apply for financial help through the Vermont Public Service Department. You must meet certain criteria so call 800-622-4496, write to 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-2601, or email psd.telecom@vermont.gov and get information and an application.

Thank you for helping us reach into our communities to make sure our friends, neighbors, and relatives are receiving the support they need and deserve.