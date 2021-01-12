Visiting Nurse and Hospice hosts virtual community webinars

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – As the pandemic continues, it is important for people to feel connected and lessen the feeling of social isolation. Last fall, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire began partnering with various community organizations to bring topics of interest to our community.

The series, “Let’s Talk,” has already brought several webinars to the community. These webinars focused on charitable tax breaks, dementia, and grief through the holidays. Throughout the year, VNH will continue to work with organizations to bring timely topics to the community. Some upcoming topics are substance misuse among seniors, heart health, changes in caring for an infant, and mindful eating on a budget. To find out about upcoming webinars, visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/VNHcare.

If you are interested in viewing past webinars, please visit www.vnhcare.org/families-community/educational-presentations.