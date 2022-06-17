Virginia McGuire, 1947-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Virginia Rose (Toussaint) McGuire passed away on May 31, 2022. She was born March 17, 1947, in Bellows Falls, Vt. She was the oldest daughter of Irene and Gordon Toussaint of Bellows Falls. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1965. She received her LPN nursing degree from Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Vt. and then moved to Portsmouth, N.H. to pursue her career and live near the ocean.

“Ginny” married Jerry McGuire on March 13, 1971, in Bellows Falls, Vt. They moved to Spencer, Iowa and lived there until 1976. They later made their home in Greenville, Iowa where they raised their family. Ginny worked as a pharmacy technician for Spencer Hospital for 27 years until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Ginny was preceded in death by her father and two children in infancy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry McGuire of Greenville, Iowa; her mother, Irene Toussaint of Bellows Falls, Vt.; son, Patrick (Beth), and grandchildren Riley and Kimberly of Omaha, Neb.; a daughter, Bonnie McGuire (Leslie) of New York, N.Y.; three sisters, Peggy Toussaint of W. Brattleboro, Vt.; Linda (Ralph) Straub of Bellows Falls, Vt.; Maryann (Dan) Brophy of Rockingham, Vt.; five brothers, Nelson(Kathye) Toussaint of Connecticut, and Norman Toussaint, Barry Toussaint, Mark Toussaint, all of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Tim (Robin) Toussaint of New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews.