Viola Wynne, 1933-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Viola Wynne, 89, died on July 1, 2022. She was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Patrick and Catherine (Payton) Wynne.

Viola taught school and later received a Master’s Degree in Behavioral Health Counseling.

In the early 1980s, she vacationed in southern Vermont and was drawn to the people and places, especially the Weston Priory, and moved to Ludlow in 1990.

As a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Counselor and a counselor for the Springfield Schools, she realized there were many teens in need of help with housing and family crisis stabilization. In 1995, Mountainside House in Ludlow was opened to provide housing, family counseling, and education and community support connections.

After retiring, she enjoyed activities with the Red Hat Society, the Black River Valley Senior Center, and various community service opportunities. She later moved to Senior Housing in Springfield where she made many friends and enjoyed community activities.

Burial will be at the Weston Priory on Aug. 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The brothers require that those attending be fully vaccinated, wear face masks, and observe social distancing.

Donations in Viola’s memory may be sent to WCYS, 6 Mill St., Ludlow, VT 05149.