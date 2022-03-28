VINS spring schedule

QUECHEE, Vt. – The Vermont Institute of Natural Science, which is turning 50 this year, is welcoming the spring season by extending open hours at the VINS Nature Center and offering new daily programs. Beginning April 1, VINS Nature Center will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Daily live bird programs at 2 p.m. are available now, led by VINS’ environmental educators, and on April 11, 2022, programs will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., throughout spring.

On the Nature Center campus, the public also has access to the exciting VINS experience:

Raptor Enclosures: 17 habitats for many species of eagles, hawks, falcons, and owls.

Wild Songbird Aviary: Newly renovated home to many species of native songbirds and former rehabilitation patients, opening at the end of May.

Birds Are Dinosaurs: Explore the journey of how birds evolved from dinosaurs.

Forest Canopy Walk: Elevate your perspective and experience the beauty of the landscape by seeing the world from an eagle’s vantage point.

Adventure Playscape: A natural place for kids with elements for creative play.

Nature Trails: Traverse several acres of forest along the wetlands of the Ottauquechee River, including our new Farrar Trail (including an accessible section for people with varying mobility levels).

Nature Store: Field guides, nature-inspired gifts, science kits, educational books, and more.

Scavenger Hunts: Search for answers and explore the marvels of Mother Nature.

VINS is headquartered in Quechee, Vt. at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, Quechee, VT 05059. Visit www.vinsweb.org for more information.