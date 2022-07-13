VINS 2022 Incredible Insect Festival

QUECHEE, Vt. – The Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) is excited to announce the annual 2022 Incredible Insect Festival.

On Saturday, July 23, everyone is invited to join in person at the VINS Nature Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for a full day of fascinating insect-focused fun. Visit the renowned Caterpillar Lab as they showcase a multitude of live caterpillars. Learn about the importance of pollinators while you meet a local beekeeper and discuss dragonflies with the Black River Action Team. Get up close and personal with invertebrates of all shapes with Uncharted Wild. Through demonstrations, exhibits, games, and crafts, visitors to the VINS Nature Center will have a fun day discovering the insects who share our backyards, forests, and waterways.

Saturday Schedule:

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Invertebrates with Uncharted Wild. This up close encounter will be sure to delight folks of all ages with their collection of incredible invertebrates. Learn how spiders aren’t insects and how these little creatures survive in this big, big world.

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Caterpillar Lab. Learn about the wonderful world of caterpillars at the amazing Caterpillar Lab exhibit. Hundreds of native New England caterpillars will be on display for you to observe.

1–2 p.m.: Invertebrates with Uncharted Wild.

2–2:30 p.m.: Reptile Rendezvous. Want to meet some totally “cool” creatures? Join a VINS Educator to learn all about the resident reptiles.

3–3:30 p.m.: Predators of the Sky. Explore the natural world through the eyes of raptors.

Daylong Offerings:

Beekeeper Peter Hadeka: Come learn about the fascinating life of a beehive. Honey for sale.

Dragonflies with the Black River Action Team: Learn how you can be a Dragonfly Detective.

Bug Safaris: Go on a bug hunt. Educators will be with you to help you identify the critters you find.

Bugs of the Canopy Walk: Learn about what makes a bug and go look for them high up in the trees.

VINS is headquartered at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, Quechee, Vt.