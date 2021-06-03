VINE’s Vegan Challenge: Eat the Rainbow for Pride Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – VINE Sanctuary, a farmed animal refuge in Vermont, is celebrating Pride month by challenging LGBTQIA+ people and their friends and family to “Eat the Rainbow” by going vegan for the month of June.

Participants in the nationwide Pride Month Vegan Challenge will receive support, recipes, and inspiration throughout the month and can even be matched with an LGBTQIA+ vegan mentor. The challenge is free and open to everyone to sign up at www.RainbowVegan.org.

As the number of people embracing vegan eating continues to grow, so do the many reasons for making the switch, whether it’s to protect animals, the planet, our personal health, or the health and safety of our global communities. No matter your reason for joining the Pride Month Vegan Challenge, we’ll be going on culinary adventures to help you explore new foods and flavors and experience the joys of incorporating colorful fruits and vegetables into our diets, as dieticians say we all should do.

According to VINE Sanctuary co-founder Pattrice Jones, “Just as we are socialized to be straight or to have a particular gender, we are taught to crave animal products. But, in their heart of hearts, most people don’t want to hurt animals. We’re organizing this challenge as an LGBTQ-led organization because we know how much truer to ourselves we all felt after going vegan.”

By joining the Pride Month Vegan Challenge, you’ll be in good company. Millions of people around the world are discovering the many benefits of plant-based eating, including Laverne Cox, Elliot Page, Angela Davis, and Miley Cyrus.

For more details and to take the pledge, visit www.RainbowVegan.org.