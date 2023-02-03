MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Some of your neighbors in Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, and Wallingford have begun to hold conversations about how to move forward with forming an organization referred to as a “village,” to help older adults stay in their homes, live independently, and stay connected.

Do you want to know more about the village to village network?

We can send you the video recording of the presentation we attended given by Jeanne Hutchinson, director of the Center on Aging at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine. Jeanne is also on the board for the Mt. Mansfield Villages in Vermont. We suggest you look this up online, it’s impressive what they are accomplishing.

We invite you to send your email address to the person listed below for the town you live in, and we will send you the video recording. There’s no cost, and no commitment, we want you to learn about what’s possible to create in our area. To make progress on it we are looking for more folks who would like to join this conversation. We would like to have equal representation from the different towns to meet as a steering committee as we continue to look to see if this is feasible for our joined communities.

Please send your name and email, if you live in: