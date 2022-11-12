Vernard Christian Bathrick, 1980-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vernard Christian Bathrick, 41, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022.

Vern was born on Dec. 24, 1980 in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was the son of Lawrence Martin and Mary Rowland.

Following his high school graduation, Vern went on to serve in the police force for a short time. After his service, he worked as a sales representative for Sonnax in Bellows Falls, Vt. for many years.

Vern spent much of his time fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and pets. Vern was an avid Patriots and baseball fan.

Most of all, Vern was a proud father. He loved his daughter Kiera very much.

Vern was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Martin. He is survived by his daughter Kiera Lynn Bathrick; his mother and step-father Mary and Jay Rowland; his sister Becky Parker (Nate); his brother Tommy Bathrick (Hope); his dear friend Steve Fuller; his aunt Cheryl Martin; his nieces Kyrsti, Aunna, Lizzy, and Bella; and his nephews Micah and London.

There will be a celebration of life held at The Westminster Institute/Butterfield Library on Dec. 4 from 2–5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Turning Point in Springfield, Vt. in Vern’s name are appreciated.