“Vermont’s Stone Mysteries” at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Historian Howard Coffin will launch the spring 2025 semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) with the program “Vermont’s Stone Mysteries,” on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

In the 1970s, Harvard professor Barry Fell made the claim that Vermont was settled more than 2,000 years ago by Europeans. He said stone chambers and inscriptions that they left behind still exist. Come hear the story of how Coffin, a newspaperman at the time, explored the sites with Fell, and wrote the first stories on his claims. People thought stone chambers might have been root cellars of settlers in colonial times, but the research showed they are testament to people much earlier than that. Most archaeologists disputed Fell at the time, and controversy still exists about it all.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and older who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

The next program, on March 11, will be “Vermont’s Merino Miracle.” Jan Albers, author of “Hands on the Land,” will tell the story of the “sheep craze” of the mid-1800s that we can still see remnants of in Vermont’s landscape today.