Vermont’s lost submarine, USS Flier Memorial

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – At the Veteran Administration (VA) in White River Junction, Vt., there is a distinct memorial dedicated to the submarine USS Flier (SS-250), lost during World War II. Ever mindful of our lost shipmates, friends and family that have served in the submarine service of our country, the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI), had assigned each state one of the 52 lost submarines from World War II, with California and New York receiving two each of the lost submarines. Vermont was assigned the USS Flier. The Green Mountain Base Chapter of USSVI is ever mindful of the memorial, and the significance of our fellow submariners that were lost. If you are ever at the VA, the memorial is in the park where the flag is flown along with several other significant memorials at the park dedicated to our veterans. The submariners in Vermont remember the USS Flier, and the men lost and on eternal patrol this Memorial Day. For more information about the Green Mountain Base Submariners and the USSVI, contact Bill Mattoon at cmattoon@vermontel.net. Information wesites that may be of interest about the USS Flyer are: www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Flier, www.oneternalpatrol.com/uss-flier-250.htm, and www.archive.navalsubleague.org/1996/to-sink-and-swim-the-uss-flier.