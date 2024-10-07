“Vermont’s Demonic Dozen” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., Springfield Town Library welcomes author Joseph Citro for “Vermont’s Demonic Dozen.”

Dare to be scared? Please join us for a curated selection of the strangest things that have ever happened in the Green Mountain State, all with Halloween overtones. Gear up for America’s spookiest holiday with a sampling of terrifying treats, presented and evaluated by Vermont’s minister of mysteries, Citro. So gather ‘round for some pre-Halloween chills. Bring your tale to tell.

Native Vermonter Citro has done more than anyone to keep Vermont’s weird tales alive in popular culture. After publishing five successful novels, he turned his attention to collecting offbeat Vermontiana, historic and folkloric. He was the first writer in the history of our state to compile and publish a volume of Vermont’s most unusual tales; “Green Mountain Ghosts, Ghouls, & Unsolved Mysteries” has been in print since 1994. Through some 20 books, and with more than 20 years on public radio, Citro has revealed many of Vermont’s most fascinating and darkest secrets. Now in semi-retirement, he and Vermont artist Robert Brunelle are developing a series of illustrated books collectively called “Green Mountains, Dark Tales.” So far three have been published.

There will be a discussion to follow. A selection of Citro’s books will be available for sale.

This event is free and open to the public. Sign up for a reminder on our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.