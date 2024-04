SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kaya is 120 pounds of fluffy love. This sweet 9-year-old Malamute loves car rides and walks. She is good with dogs, but no cats please. Kaya can be seen Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org