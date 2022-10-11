Vermont State University lowers tuition costs

MONTPELIER, Vt. – At their September 2022 meeting, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System unanimously approved a base tuition for Vermonters enrolling at Vermont State University of $9,999 per year in undergraduate programs, commencing with the launch of the new university on July 1, 2023.

This reflects a 15% decrease from the current average in-state tuition at the unifying institutions – Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. After holding tuition rates flat for two years, the Board is pleased to announce an in-state tuition rate that drastically lowers the barrier to access for many Vermonters and increases the attractiveness of pursuing higher education in Vermont for out-of-state students.

The base tuition rate for out-of-state students was also lowered and will start at $19,998. Approximately 70% of students attending the future Vermont State University are Vermonters, and 30% are out-of-state students.

Currently enrolled students matriculating into Vermont State University from the unifying colleges will see adjustments to their financial aid to reflect the change in tuition.