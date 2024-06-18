Vermont Reads at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is participating in the Vermont Reads program, sponsored by Vermont Humanities, by hosting several events to encourage reading of the 2023-2024 book “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo. Copies of the book are available for free at the library and all related events.

In “Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” teenager Lily Hu is fully immersed in the life and culture of San Francisco’s Chinatown, home to Chinese immigrant families like hers. But as she comes of age in the 1950s, her passion for rockets and space exploration is matched by her curiosity about the Telegraph Club, located in a neighboring part of the city her parents have asked her to avoid. Lily and her new friend Kathleen begin to sneak out at night to the club, which hosts performances by Tommy Andrews, a woman who dresses and performs in a traditionally masculine style. Kath and Lily’s interest in each other continues to grow, despite the very real danger faced by two girls falling in love in 1954. At the same time, McCarthy-era fears about Communism, coupled with ongoing anti-Asian hate, shake the stability of the Chinese community, and threaten to engulf Lily’s own father.

On Monday, July 15, from 6-7 p.m., the Monday Evening Book Club will meet at the library to discuss the book. Contact Sue at springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com if you are a new participant and/or need the Zoom link to participate from home.

On Tuesday, July 16, from 12-1:30 p.m., On the Same Page Book Club will host a discussion about the book at the Black River Coffee Bar, 3 Main Street. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com if you need a Zoom link to join in from home.

All events are free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108 or springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.