Vermont passes Article 22, reproductive liberty

REGION – As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, the State of Vermont has enshrined rights to reproductive liberties within its borders; that is, voters in Vermont elected to pass Article 22, also known as Proposition 5.

The Article passed into Vermont Constitution as of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. It declares that, “An individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Vermont also passed Proposal 2, which amends the Constitution of the State of Vermont to “clarify that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.” This proposal also passed into Vermont Constitution as of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.