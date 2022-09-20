Vermont Maple 100 begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets, and the red, yellow, and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont fall experience.

In celebration of the many year-round benefits of our maple industry, The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and several partners are bringing back the Vermont Maple 100 this fall, to connect those enjoying Vermont’s fall foliage season with Vermont maple related businesses, activities, and food. Beginning Sept. 15, 2022 and running until Oct. 15, 2022, this statewide campaign offers visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to discover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats, and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont’s sweetest treat.

“The sugar maple brings us together in so many ways. Vermonters, tourists, vacationers, and day-trippers benefit year-round from the sweetness of the Vermont maple tree,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Agriculture Secretary. “The Vermont Maple 100 is a unique way for all to connect with Vermont maple syrup even though it’s not sugaring season.”

Visit a new Vermont destination you’ve never seen and then drop by a nearby brewery or distillery to see how they use maple. Combine a bike ride with a visit to a sugarhouse or farm stand. Enjoy a Vermont maple creemee from a local general store along your way home from a hike in a Vermont State Park. Try maple cheddar and hot sauce for a sweet and spicy twist to your next grilled cheese or add maple candy crumbled into your favorite cookie recipe for an added burst of flavor. The possibilities of maple never end.

Among many offerings this year, the sugar makers at Green’s Vermont Maple Sugarhouse in Poultney are providing guided tours through the entire maple process, from tapping to table using photos, videos, and demonstrations. At Yates Family Orchard in Hinesburg, enjoy Vermont maple creemees, maple syrup, maple sugar, cream, and candies! And at Wild Woods Maple Sugar Bush in East Hardwick, enjoy their beautiful fall foliage, sample their syrup, and hike their trails in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

Find these and over 70 other Maple 100 activities at www.VTMaple100.com, including details about featured local businesses, specialty products, recipes, and more. Download a Maple 100 Bingo Card to join in the fun and win a prize. Sample and savor. Learn and mingle with makers. Get lost in discovering something new. There’s more to maple.