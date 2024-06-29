Vermont Jazz Center Sextet on Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk, rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and Zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, July 7, with the Vermont Jazz Center Sextet. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Copresented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Vermont Jazz Center Sextet is the Vermont Jazz Center’s (VJC) community outreach ensemble. Rob Freeberg (trumpet), Bill Ballard (alto saxophone), Ron Kelley (tenor saxophone), Cathy Martin (piano), Wim Auer (bass), and Steve Rice (drums) have developed programs which are performed in schools, assisted living homes, and libraries, bringing live jazz into less formal settings. Through these performances and clinics, people who might not attend concerts at the VJC are given the opportunity to hear and learn about the music of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Art Blakey, and others, with original music and arrangements often written by members of the ensemble.