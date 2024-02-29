Vermont Comedy All Stars at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Laughter is on the agenda as Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All Stars return to Next Stage Arts for a night of side-splitting stand-up comedy on Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The event, held at Next Stage Arts, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, promises an evening filled with uproarious performances from a stellar lineup of seasoned comedians. Discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org. Advance ticketing closes two hours before showtime. Below is a writeup of featured performers.

David Deery is a globe-trotting comedian/writer with two decades of experience. David has left audiences in stitches from Berlin to Cabot, Vt. He brings his unique perspective to the stage, having performed in major cities across Europe and America.

Based in Burlington, Eric Dreiblatt is not only a comedian, but also a producer and host. With performances at prestigious festivals like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Green Mountain Comedy Festival, he is a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Ruth Fuller is a stand-up comic based in Burlington. Ruth’s humor explores topics ranging from mental health to relationships. She has graced the stage at the Vermont Comedy Club and the Portland Maine Comedy Festival.

When she’s not serving lunch at her children’s school, Meredith Gordon is delivering laughs on stage. The 2022 Seven Daysies winner for “Best Stand Up” in Vermont, she has been featured at esteemed events like the Gilda Laugh Fest and the Portland Maine Comedy Fest.

Scott Goyette is an advocate, activist, and bocce aficionado, whose irreverent humor and self-deprecating wit have made him a two-time finalist in Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest. He is quickly becoming a fan favorite across the state.

Hosted by Gordon Clark himself, the director of the nonprofit Vermont Comedy All Stars, this showcase promises an evening of diverse comedic styles, with Gordon proving that you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the hilarity at Next Stage Arts on March 9.

Secure your spot early for an unforgettable night of laughter.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nextstagearts.org, or contact the box office at info@nextstagearts.org or 802-387-0102.