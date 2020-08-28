Vermont artist wins prestigious award

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Perkinsville artist, Robert O’Brien, has been awarded one of the Top 10 awards in the highly competitive San Diego Watercolor Society’s 40th International Exhibition. Robert’s painting entitled, “Procor Car 1,” was one of 100 selected from over 800 entries from 21 countries by nationally known juror Michael Reardon. According to Reardon, “This painting has such a powerful composition. The contrast between clean background and the patina of the machine make for a truly strong composition that tells a story with simplicity by cropping out all unnecessary detail.

“O’Brien has been painting in the watercolor medium for over 40 years. One of his main objectives in watercolor painting is to create light through the use of shadow. In painting ordinary images, he finds a fascinating interplay between the two. The transparency of the medium helps in bringing shadows alive while allowing the light to glow.”

The exhibit will be online only and will run from Oct. 1-31, 2020. Paintings can be both viewed and purchased online at www.sdws.org.